Millions Opens US Stock Market Access For Indians |

Mumbai: Millions, the investment platform backed by Raise Financial Services, has launched US stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) investing for Indian investors, expanding access to international financial markets.

The new offering enables users to invest in American companies through fractional shares and systematic investment plans (SIPs), making global portfolio diversification more accessible.

US Stocks Through GIFT City

The investment facility operates under the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) framework at GIFT City, regulated by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

The service follows applicable Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) requirements. India INX, ViewTrade and GlomoPay provide supporting trade execution and payment infrastructure.

Start Small With Fractional Investing

Millions allows investors to purchase fractions of US-listed shares instead of buying entire stocks. The platform also supports daily, weekly and monthly SIPs, enabling users to invest regularly according to their financial goals. Curated stock collections organised around familiar themes help first-time international investors discover companies and sectors.

Indian Banks Support Fund Transfers

Investors can transfer funds through integrated banking arrangements involving HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and IDFC FIRST Bank. Additional banking partnerships are expected. The facility aims to simplify the process of funding international investments from India.

CEO Highlights Global Diversification

Pravin Jadhav, Founder and CEO of Raise Financial Services, said the launch would broaden investment opportunities beyond domestic markets. He highlighted fractional investing, recurring investments, curated collections and portfolio tracking as important features.

Expanding Investment Choices

Millions already offers Indian stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, initial public offerings (IPOs) and new fund offers (NFOs). The US market launch adds international investment options to its existing platform.

However, investors should consider currency fluctuations, market volatility and applicable regulatory requirements before investing overseas.

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