Top 5 Apps For Investors Who Want Mutual Funds And Stocks In One App |

The real irritation begins when your investment life gets split across multiple apps. One holds your stocks, another handles mutual funds, and a third is needed when you want to compare funds or automate an investment. Over time, even something as simple as checking your portfolio starts feeling unnecessarily complicated.

That is why all-in-one investing apps have become increasingly useful. For an investor who wants to participate in the share market while also building a portfolio through mutual funds, having both within one ecosystem can make tracking, investing and reviewing much easier.

The five platforms below offer stocks and mutual funds through their respective apps, but each takes a slightly different approach. Here is what stands out.

1. Kotak Neo

Kotak Neo app brings its native mutual fund platform alongside its share market investing and trading features. Investors can explore debt, equity, hybrid and commodity funds, and browse curated collections. They can start a systematic investment plan (SIP) or make a one-time investment. SIPs can start from ₹100, with payments supported through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) or net banking.

The interesting part is how the platform extends systematic investing beyond mutual funds. Its SipIt feature allows investors to create SIPs in individual equity shares and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with either an amount-based or quantity-based approach. Investors can also pause or modify an ongoing SIP.

Kotak Neo also offers StockCase, which provides expert-curated stock baskets as well as the ability to create custom baskets. The platform currently lists 40 handpicked baskets and allows investors to track their basket investments in one place.

There is also a pricing point worth noting for active traders. The Trade Free Plan charges ₹10 or 0.05% per executed order for equity intraday trades, whichever is lower, 0.20% per executed order for stock delivery, and ₹10 per futures and options (F&O) order. The Trade Free Youth Plan offers ₹0 brokerage on equity delivery, with the same ₹10 or 0.05% intraday and ₹10 F&O pricing after its initial 30-day waiver. The Trade Free Pro Plan charges 0.10% on equity delivery, ₹10 or 0.05% for intraday trades, whichever is lower, and ₹10 per F&O order, while also offering margin trading facility (MTF) at 9.69% per annum.

2. FYERS

FYERS brings direct mutual funds into the same ecosystem as its stock and derivatives trading tools. Investors can make one-time mutual fund investments or start SIPs through the FYERS app or web platform, while the platform also provides a consolidated view of stocks, mutual funds and ETFs.

The SIP functionality is particularly practical for investors who prefer gradually increasing their contribution. FYERS supports Step-Up SIPs, allowing the investment amount to increase automatically at a selected frequency.

On the share market side, investors can use TradingView charts, basket orders and chart-based order placement. For instance, someone building a basket of several stocks can group the orders and review the required funds before executing them.

For pricing, FYERS follows a capped brokerage model. Its Standard plan charges ₹20 or 0.03% per executed order for equity intraday and equity futures, whichever is lower, while equity delivery is charged at ₹20 or 0.3%, whichever is lower, and equity options carry a flat ₹20 per executed order. FYERS also offers FYERS Prime, with brokerage reduced to ₹15 per executed order and MTF interest rate ranging from 12.49% to 16.49% per annum, depending on the funded amount.

3. Navia

Navia's all-in-one app brings stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, initial public offerings (IPOs), commodities and other market products under one login.

For mutual fund investors, Navia provides access to more than 2,500 direct schemes, with SIPs starting from ₹100. Investors can start, pause, step up or stop SIPs and track their funds alongside stocks and ETFs through a unified portfolio view.

Its share market tools are geared towards active users as well. The platform offers purpose-built trading workspaces, option strategy tools, basket orders and TradingView charts.

Navia offers zero brokerage across equity delivery, intraday, F&O, commodities, ETFs and IPOs, with 0% commission on direct mutual funds. For MTF, the interest rate starts from 14.99% per annum. A depository participant (DP) charge of 0.03% applies when selling holdings from demat, and call & trade is charged at ₹50 plus GST.

4. m.Stock

m.Stock positions its app as a single platform for stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, IPOs and F&O. Its mutual fund section offers direct plans, two-click SIPs, UPI mandates and access to more than 3,500 direct mutual fund schemes across 40-plus asset management companies (AMCs).

The platform also provides stock-focused tools such as Watchlist PRO, real-time trading from TradingView charts, advanced order forms and research-led portfolios.

m.Stock charges a flat ₹10 per executed order for equity delivery, equity intraday, F&O, and MTF after the initial 30-day brokerage-free period. For MTF, funding is available on eligible stocks, with interest starting from 8.99% per annum.

5. Alice Blue

Alice Blue's ANT mobile app combines equity and F&O trading with mutual funds, stock SIPs, IPOs and portfolio tracking. Its mobile platform also includes TradingView charts, market alerts and quick order placement.

On the mutual fund side, the Alice Blue app allows investors to start SIPs from ₹100 and invest across funds from multiple AMCs. The platform offers to start SIPs in 3 clicks, and also supports lump-sum and step-up SIP options, along with ready-made mutual fund baskets and goal-based investing.

For pricing, Alice Blue charges ₹20 per executed order or 2.5% of the transaction value, whichever is lower, for equity delivery. Equity intraday is charged at ₹20 per executed order or 0.05%, whichever is lower. F&O are charged ₹20 per order for options and ₹20 or 0.05% for futures, whichever is lower.

Conclusion

The right app depends on how you divide your attention between mutual funds and the share market. Check whether the platform supports the investment products you actually use, whether SIPs are available where you need them, and whether portfolio tracking covers your broader holdings.

It is also worth looking beyond the headline brokerage number. Compare delivery and intraday charges, F&O pricing, mutual fund costs, platform features and any applicable account or maintenance charges before opening an account.

Ultimately, the most useful app is the one that fits the way you actually invest.