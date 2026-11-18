Nifty |

Mumbai: Indian equity markets remain attractive for investors following renewed foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows and stronger corporate earnings. However, rising inflation and global uncertainty call for a selective investment strategy, according to a report by PL Wealth Management.

The report recommends prioritising large-cap and flexi-cap funds while gradually increasing exposure to mid-cap and small-cap stocks.

Nifty Gains Nearly 10%

The Nifty has climbed nearly 10% since its October closing level, supported by foreign investor interest, domestic participation and better-than-expected quarterly results.

An analysis of 230 companies, excluding oil marketing firms, showed profit growth of 30% among large-cap companies, 26% for mid-caps and 34% for small-caps. Around 43% of companies exceeded earnings expectations, while 24% disappointed. Profits increased across 29 of the 32 sectors assessed.

Inflation Raises Concerns

Despite encouraging earnings, inflation remains a major challenge. Consumer price inflation climbed to 6.09% in October 2026, exceeding the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit of 6%. Food inflation accelerated to 8.94% from 7.74% in September.

The report warned that a 12.6% monsoon deficit and potential El Niño disruptions could intensify food-price pressures. Crude oil prices, currency movements and geopolitical developments remain additional risks.

Where Should Investors Invest?

PL Wealth favours large-cap and flexi-cap strategies alongside high-quality, short-duration fixed-income investments. For mid-cap and small-cap exposure, it recommends systematic investment plans (SIPs) and systematic transfer plans (STPs) spread over six to twelve months. Preferred sectors include banking, financial services, IT, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, power, utilities and manufacturing.

Interest Rate Outlook

The report expects monetary policy to remain restrictive while inflation pressures persist. Meanwhile, India's 10-year government bond yield declined to approximately 7.22% on November 12 from 7.41% at October-end. Overall, PL Wealth advocates disciplined investing rather than aggressive lump-sum exposure.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!