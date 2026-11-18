Sensex |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets opened in the red on Wednesday as selling pressure in metal and information technology stocks weighed on benchmark indices amid mixed global cues and concerns over inflation.

The BSE Sensex declined over 500 points to 82,003.40. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 slipped 64.25 points, or 0.25%, to begin trading at 25,323.15.

Metal And IT Stocks Drag Markets

Sectoral performance remained mixed during early trading, with metal stocks witnessing the sharpest selling pressure. The Nifty Metal index declined more than 1%, while consumer durables, FMCG, IT and chemicals indices fell by up to 0.81%.

However, healthcare and pharmaceutical stocks showed resilience. Nifty MidSmall Healthcare, Nifty 500 Healthcare, Nifty Healthcare and Nifty Pharma gained up to 0.51%.

SpiceJet Shares Under Pressure Amid Financial And Operational Troubles

SpiceJet shares remained in focus amid mounting financial difficulties, flight disruptions and uncertainty over the airline's future operations. The budget carrier reportedly cancelled several flights, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded at Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening.

According to DGCA data, SpiceJet's domestic market share declined to just 0.6% in September, while its flight cancellation rate exceeded 20%. Adding to investor concerns, the BSE has warned of a possible trading suspension from December 10 unless the airline submits its overdue financial results by December 7.

SpiceJet shares closed 4.97% higher at ₹9.50 on Tuesday, November 17, gaining ₹0.45 from their previous close of ₹9.05. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹9.50 after opening at ₹8.89. On Wednesday, November 18, SpiceJet's shares opened at ₹9.97. Investors will have a close look on the same.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet's board is scheduled to meet on November 18 to consider fresh fundraising proposals, with reports suggesting a potential ₹5,000 crore capital infusion. The airline's shares have already fallen more than 70% in 2026, reflecting concerns over its financial health, shrinking fleet and operational challenges.

Foreign Investors Continue Buying

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers for the sixth consecutive trading session on Tuesday, purchasing Indian equities worth ₹4,195 crore. Domestic institutional investors also returned to buying after 12 sessions of selling, recording net purchases of ₹196 crore.

According to market analysts, foreign portfolio investor inflows of approximately ₹94,450 crore so far have supported market sentiment and the rupee.

Is A Market Correction Coming?

Despite strong investor participation, analysts warned that Indian equities could witness short-term profit-booking following November's sharp rally. The Nifty has gained more than 10% during the month, increasing the possibility of a temporary correction.

However, improving corporate earnings and buying interest in market heavyweights could provide support during declines.

Global Markets Send Mixed Signals

Asian markets traded higher following an encouraging sales outlook from Nvidia, while Wall Street had earlier witnessed technology-led selling. Investors remained concerned about artificial intelligence spending, inflationary pressures and the possibility of further Reserve Bank of India interest rate hikes.

These developments could influence market sentiment in the coming sessions.

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