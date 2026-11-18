Mumbai Airport Chaos: Hundreds Of SpiceJet Passengers Stranded As No Flights Depart For Over 12 Hours - VIDEOS |

Mumbai: Hundreds of passengers were left stranded at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after SpiceJet departures reportedly remained suspended for over 12 hours, with no clarity on revised flight schedules. Frustrated travellers gathered at the airline's counters, shouting slogans and demanding answers as videos of the commotion surfaced on social media.

Videos Show Chaos At Spicejet Airport Counters

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No Flight Took Off Since 7 PM Yesterday

According to news reports quoting passengers, no SpiceJet flight had taken off from Mumbai since 7 pm on Tuesday. Even late-night departures were affected, with a flight scheduled for 11:30 pm yet to begin boarding. Several passengers alleged that the airline failed to provide timely updates on the delays or inform them when their flights would operate.

With no confirmed departure timelines, travellers were left waiting at the airport, uncertain whether their flights had been delayed or cancelled. Several took to X to share their experiences and question the airline's handling of the disruption.

One passenger, who said his flight was scheduled for noon, described the ordeal after travelling from Vasai to the airport with guests. “Absolutely disgraceful service by @flyspicejet! Our flight was scheduled for 12 PM. We travelled all the way from Vasai to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with our guests, only to be left standing here without a single clear answer,” the passenger wrote while sharing videos from the airport.

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In another post, the passenger alleged that there were no clear responses from the airline's counter. “Passengers are desperately asking questions, trying to figure out whether the flight is cancelled, delayed, or even operating. Yet, not a single word of clarification from the SpiceJet counter. No boarding passes. No proper response. No accountability,” he wrote.

Questioning the lack of communication, he added that passengers should not have to repeatedly seek basic information about their flights, calling the situation an embarrassment and an example of mismanagement. SpiceJet is yet to issue a statement on the disruptions at Mumbai airport.

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Recent Operational Disruptions

The latest incident comes amid a series of operational challenges faced by the budget carrier over the past few days. Last Sunday, SpiceJet cancelled four flights from Dubai after its ground-handling company, Dnata, reportedly halted check-in services over unpaid dues, according to an NDTV Profit report. The report stated that the airline owed Dnata more than 14 million UAE dirhams.

The suspension of check-in services was reportedly limited to November 12. Last Friday, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) issued a passenger advisory warning travellers about possible SpiceJet flight disruptions due to operational challenges faced by the airline. Mumbai airport also shared a similar advisory on Saturday, cautioning passengers about potential disruptions.

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