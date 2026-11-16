'Chor': Passengers Seen Heckling, Abusing, Attacking SpiceJet Frontline Staff Over Flight Delay | VIDEO

A video purportedly showing a heated altercation between SpiceJet passengers and airline staff has gone viral on social media. The footage captures passengers allegedly abusing and physically attacking staff members, with some also heard calling them 'chor' (thieves) during the confrontation.

The incident reportedly took place following a flight delay that left passengers uncomfortable and frustrated. However, the exact airport where the altercation occurred remains unclear.

Passengers Seen Abusing, Attacking SpiceJet Staff

In the viral footage, a passenger can be heard hurling abuses at airline staff members during a heated exchange. The passenger is also seen allegedly getting physical with the employees, while repeatedly accusing them of being 'chor'.

The confrontation appears to escalate as more passengers and staff members get involved in the argument. One of the airline staff members is also seen reacting angrily during the exchange.

Flight Delay Reportedly Triggers Heated Exchange

According to reports, the altercation broke out after a flight delay caused inconvenience to passengers. While delays can understandably leave travellers frustrated, the incident has once again brought attention to confrontations between airline passengers and ground staff during operational disruptions.

As of now, the exact location of the incident and the circumstances leading to the altercation have not been independently established. Further details, including whether the airline has taken cognisance of the incident, are awaited.

Previous SpiceJet Incidents Involving Passenger-Staff Confrontations

This is not the first time SpiceJet has faced scrutiny over confrontations between passengers and airline employees.

More recently, in November 2026, a SpiceJet flight cancellation at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport reportedly triggered another confrontation, with videos showing passengers arguing with airline staff and security personnel.

In July 2025, an Army officer allegedly assaulted several SpiceJet ground staff members at Srinagar Airport following a disagreement over excess cabin baggage charges. The incident left multiple employees injured and prompted the airline to file a police complaint.