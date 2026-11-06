SpiceJet Passengers Allegedly Abuse Staff, CISF After Flight Cancellation At Bengaluru Airport - VIDEO

'They Don't Deserve This': SpiceJet Passengers Abuse Staff, CISF After Flight Cancellation At Bengaluru Airport - VIDEO | X

A last-minute flight cancellation allegedly left more than 35 passengers stranded at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on November 5, 2026, triggering a heated confrontation between passengers and SpiceJet staff.

Angry passengers were seen arguing with airline employees, hurling abuses and demanding answers over the sudden cancellation. According to the claims circulating alongside the viral incident, the flight was cancelled just 30 minutes before its scheduled departure, leaving several passengers frustrated and scrambling for assistance.

The confrontation reportedly intensified when a female passenger was seen shouting at airline employees and CISF personnel. The woman was also accused of physically assaulting a female SpiceJet staff member during the altercation. The incident drew attention as security personnel attempted to manage the escalating situation.

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A video of the incident was shared on social media with the caption, "This is the current situation of Bangalore International Airport." The post accused SpiceJet of leaving passengers in the lurch after cancelling their tickets at the last minute.

Passengers reportedly expressed anger over the inconvenience, questioning the airline's handling of the situation and demanding accountability for the sudden disruption.

Netizens react

After the video went viral on social media, netizens expressed anger towards the passenger who allegedly abused the staff.

One user said, "They are just employees following orders, dumbasses shouting at them."

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Another said, "Flight getting canceled at the last hour is unimaginable pain for the passengers, but no one got right to abuse the staff who have no control over the flight schedules. They are merely there to do manual task and not schedule or cancel flights."

A third said, "Sometimes people forget they are just employees, not the owners of the company. They don't deserve this."

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Note: The exact reason behind the reported cancellation, the airline's response and the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault are yet to be independently established. More details awaited.