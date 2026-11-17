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Goldman Sachs has upgraded India to 'Overweight' in its regional equity allocation strategy and increased its 12-month Nifty 50 target to 28,500, citing improving corporate earnings and resilient domestic demand.

As per a report by Financial Express, the global brokerage believes Indian equities offer diversification opportunities as international investors remain heavily exposed to artificial intelligence-related technology hardware stocks.

Relatively low foreign ownership also strengthens India's appeal, particularly after a period of foreign portfolio outflows.

The brokerage said the recent stock market recovery was supported by improving fundamentals, with banking stocks contributing significantly to the rebound.

Goldman Sachs expects India's domestic consumption and improving corporate performance to support equity market growth.

Its revised outlook follows a quarterly earnings season in which several companies exceeded analysts' profit and revenue expectations.

The brokerage highlighted stronger management commentary on demand, suggesting improving business conditions across multiple sectors.

It also noted that India's relatively limited foreign investor participation could provide diversification benefits within regional investment portfolios.

Goldman Sachs analysed results from 155 MSCI India companies representing approximately 96% of the index's market capitalisation.

Excluding commodities, corporate profits increased 16% year-on-year, marking the strongest growth in two years.

Nearly half the reporting companies exceeded earnings expectations, while fewer than one-third missed forecasts.

This marked the third consecutive quarter in which positive earnings surprises substantially outnumbered disappointments.

Revenue growth also exceeded expectations, with sales excluding financial and commodity companies rising 21% annually, approximately four percentage points above consensus forecasts.

Corporate profitability remained comparatively resilient despite cost pressures.

Net profit margins declined 50 basis points year-on-year, against an anticipated contraction of 110 basis points.

The brokerage attributed the stronger earnings performance primarily to sustained demand rather than significant margin expansion.

Meanwhile, consensus earnings-per-share estimates for the full year increased 1% during the quarter.

Goldman Sachs also raised its cumulative earnings growth forecasts by four percentage points for calendar years 2026 and 2027.

Its revised projections now stand at 11% and 15%, respectively.

The brokerage's assessment indicates that improving earnings momentum and domestic demand are central to its more favourable outlook for Indian equities.

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