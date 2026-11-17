India's Wholesale Inflation Hits 12.29% As Rising Fuel And Food Prices Put Middle-Class Household Budgets Under Pressure | File photo

Mumbai: The scooter still needs petrol. The small family car cannot run on hope. The children still need milk. And the kitchen refuses to stop demanding money. But the household budget is running out of breath.

Imagine Vasuki, a middleclass homemaker, staring helplessly at her monthly accounts. In January, ₹35,000 was enough to manage her family's expenses. By October, that budget is approaching ₹50,000.

Her husband’s two-wheeler remains essential for commuting. Their modest family car, purchased after years of saving, increasingly feels like a luxury. Every visit to the petrol pump threatens money earmarked for groceries, school fees and savings.

Milk, cooking essentials and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) add to the squeeze. Over recent months, rising cattle feed, raw material, packaging and transportation costs have put pressure on producers, contributing to price increases across everyday essentials. The family has not become extravagant. Ordinary living has become more expensive. Vasuki's predicament is illustrative, but the inflationary warning is real.

India’s wholesale inflation surged to 12.29% in October, its highest reading under the revised series, from 11.39% in September, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) on Monday.

Fuel and power inflation rocketed to 32.84%, against 25.85% in September.

Crude petroleum and natural gas inflation reached 70.80%, mineral oils 45.57%, and electricity 8.06%. Higher energy costs threaten to push up freight charges, manufacturing expenses and distribution costs, potentially making everyday products even dearer. Wholesale food inflation stood at 8.58%, while manufactured products recorded 9.54%. Basic metals and chemicals registered inflation of 17.21% and 17.53%, respectively

Read Also Biocon Gets US FDA Approval For Pebrilzo Breast Cancer Drug, Plans US Launch In 2028

The warning has already reached consumers. Official data released last week showed retail inflation climbing to 6.09% in October from 5.54% in September, breaching the RBI's 6% upper tolerance threshold. Consumer food inflation accelerated to 8.94% from 7.74%, while rural retail inflation reached 6.63%, compared with 5.41% in urban areas. For middle-class families, rising prices threaten savings and discretionary spending. For businesses, expensive inputs squeeze margins, while passing costs to customers risks weakening demand. All eyes are now on the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled for December 2–4. Following October's interest-rate increase, the latest inflation readings strengthen the possibility of another hike, although the central bank's next decision remains uncertain.

Further tightening could make home loans, vehicle finance and business borrowing more expensive, adding another burden to already stretched households.

The RBI faces a difficult choice: contain inflation without choking consumption, investment and economic growth.

Wholesale inflation does not translate directly into equivalent retail increases. Nevertheless, persistent fuel and production-cost pressures could eventually erode the remaining cushion protecting consumers.

For policymakers, inflation is a battle fought through interest rates. For businesses, it is a struggle between costs and profits.

For ordinary families, it is far more personal.

The month still has 30 days, but the money no longer lasts that long.