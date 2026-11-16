Forgotten Dividends Or Shares? Government Opens Recovery Window On November 17, Niveshak Shivir To Help Investors Reclaim Their Money

Forgotten Dividends Or Shares? |

Mumbai: Investors struggling to recover unclaimed dividends, forgotten shares or resolve pending investment-related complaints will have an opportunity to seek direct assistance on November 17.

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, will organise a day-long Niveshak Shivir in New Delhi to simplify the recovery process and address investor grievances.

What Is Niveshak Shivir?

The investor assistance camp is being organised in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs). Its primary objective is to help investors reclaim unpaid dividends and shares transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF). The programme will also facilitate Know Your Customer (KYC) updates, nomination services and resolution of pending IEPFA claims.

Direct Help For Investors

Dedicated service desks will allow investors to interact directly with companies and Registrars and Transfer Agents (RTAs). This arrangement is intended to accelerate claim processing, clarify documentation requirements and reduce dependence on intermediaries. Investors whose dividends or shares have remained unclaimed for several years could particularly benefit from the initiative.

Companies To Participate

For the first time under this programme, companies holding substantial unclaimed dividend accounts will participate directly in the camp. Their representatives will assist eligible investors with claim-related queries and recovery procedures. Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra and Corporate Affairs Secretary Pallavi Jain Govil have been invited to attend.

Focus On Investor Protection

According to the ministry, Niveshak Shivir forms part of IEPFA's nationwide investor awareness campaign. The initiative seeks to strengthen financial literacy, improve transparency and make recovering unclaimed investments easier.

By bringing regulators, companies and investors together, the government aims to improve grievance resolution and build greater confidence in India's investment ecosystem.

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