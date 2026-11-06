ADF Foods Reports Q2 Consolidated Revenue At Rs 200.9 Crore, Declares 30 Percent Interim Dividend For Shareholders

ADF Foods |

Mumbai: ADF Foods announced its financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, on November 5, 2026. Consolidated quarterly revenue crossed Rs 200 crore for the first time.

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations reached Rs 200.9 crore in Q2 FY27, up 23.6 per cent from Rs 162.6 crore in Q2 FY26. Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter rose 9.0 per cent to Rs 39.0 crore, yielding a margin of 19.4 per cent.

Consolidated profit after tax declined 4.0 per cent to Rs 25.3 crore in Q2 FY27 compared to Rs 26.4 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. PAT margin stood at 12.6 per cent.

Half-Year Results

For the half year ended September 30, 2026, consolidated revenue grew 24.6 per cent to Rs 368.2 crore from Rs 295.5 crore in H1 FY26. Consolidated EBITDA for H1 FY27 increased 15.8 per cent to Rs 68.6 crore with an 18.6 per cent margin.

Consolidated profit after tax for H1 FY27 rose 2.4 per cent to Rs 42.6 crore compared to Rs 41.6 crore in H1 FY26. The board declared an interim dividend of 30 per cent of the face value.

Management Commentary

Chairman, Managing Director and CEO Bimal Thakkar said growth remained resilient despite elevated ocean freight costs, container availability constraints and shipping disruptions. The company reported standalone revenue of Rs 163.3 crore and a net profit of Rs 21.6 crore for the second quarter.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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