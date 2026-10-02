ADF Foods To Install 950 KWp Solar Plant At Surat Facility

ADF Foods |

Mumbai: ADF Foods announced on Wednesday, October 2, 2026, it has signed an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract with CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions Limited to install a 950 KWp rooftop solar power plant at its manufacturing facility in Surat, Gujarat.

Project Details

Under the CAPEX model, ADF will own the plant directly. Commissioning of the project is targeted by the end of this year.

Energy Impact

The plant is expected to fulfil approximately 46% of the Surat facility's energy requirements using renewable power generated and consumed on site, the company said.

Strategic Importance

The initiative extends ADF's renewable energy efforts, following a 2 MW hybrid wind and solar power purchase agreement signed earlier this year for its Nadiad facility.

Management Commentary

Bimal Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director and CEO, said that investing in solar capacity at Surat would increase the use of renewable energy and is expected to lower electricity costs. Thakkar noted this investment aligns with the company's focus on operational efficiency and its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

ESG Initiatives

ADF Foods said the project is part of its broader ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives, which focus on renewable energy adoption and responsible manufacturing.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.