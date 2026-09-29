Nuvoco Vistas Partners With CleanMax For 46.4 MW Wind-Solar Project, Aims For 100 Million Units Annually

Nuvoco Vistas Partners With CleanMax |

Mumbai: Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd on Tuesday announced it has executed a Share Purchase Agreement with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Limited to acquire a 26 per cent stake in Clean Max Ilgohp Private Limited. This acquisition is for setting up a hybrid renewable energy supply plant in Bhikamkhore, Rajasthan.

Project Details

The project will feature 20 MW of wind capacity and 26.4 MWdc of solar capacity. It will also include a 2-MWh Battery Energy Storage System.

Energy Supply and Emissions

Power generated will be supplied to Nuvoco through the State Transmission Utility Open Access network. The initiative is expected to avoid approximately 1,25,485 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Strategic Importance

Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, Managing Director, Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., said the collaboration will increase the share of renewable energy across its Rajasthan operations. This will strengthen the energy mix, improve long-term cost efficiency, and reduce dependence on conventional power sources.

CleanMax's Role

Kuldeep Jain, Founder and Managing Director, CleanMax, stated that the project is designed to deliver long-term cost certainty. It will support Nuvoco's transition to cleaner power.

Financial Year 2025-26 Performance

Nuvoco reported a total income of ₹11,362 crore in the financial year 2025-26. The company is on track to achieve a total cement capacity of 35 MMTPA.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.