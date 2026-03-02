Clean Max Enviro Energy Lists At 10% Discount On BSE & NSE Against ₹1,053 Issue Price

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd, a leading commercial & industrial renewable energy provider, listed on March 2, 2026, with a muted debut, trading at a 9.57 percent discount on BSE (Rs 952.20) and 8.83 percent on NSE (Rs 960) against its Rs 1,053 issue price. |

New Delhi: Shares of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd, a commercial and industrial renewable energy provider, on Monday listed with a discount of nearly 10 per cent against the issue price of Rs 1,053. The stock started trading at Rs 952.20, down 9.57 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. At the NSE, it listed at Rs 960, a discount of 8.83 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 10,111.54 crore. The initial public offer of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd received 94 per cent subscription on the last day of share sale on Wednesday. The Rs 3,100-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 1,000-1,053 per share. The IPO had a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 1,200 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares valued at Rs 1,900 crore by promoters and an investor shareholder.

Founded in 2010, CleanMax specialises in net zero emissions and decarbonisation solutions for commercial and industrial customers. Its offerings include renewable power supply -- wind, solar, hybrid -- energy services, and carbon credit solutions.

