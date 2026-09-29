KPI Green Energy Secures ₹2,025 crore Solar EPC Order From NACOF Oorja

KPI Green Energy |

Mumbai: KPI Green Energy on Monday announced it secured a work order from NACOF Oorja Private Limited, a subsidiary of NACOF, for a solar EPC project.

Project Details

The project involves the turnkey EPC of a 500 MW / 550 MWp solar PV plant. This plant forms part of a larger 5,000 MW Solar Photovoltaic Power Park being developed by NACOF Oorja Private Limited in Village Dantoor, Tehsil Khajuwala, District Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Scope of Work

KPI Green Energy’s responsibilities under the work order include the complete design, engineering, procurement, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the plant. The scope also covers civil works, PV modules, module mounting structures, inverters, inverter transformers, HT switchgear, associated electrical systems, a 33 kV transmission line, evacuation bay, and SCADA and monitoring systems.

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Execution Timeline

The project is scheduled for completion within 12 months from the date of handing over the project site. The company confirmed the order is from a domestic entity and is a turnkey EPC contract.

Market Position

This new order follows a 500 MW / 550 MWp solar BOS package awarded to KPI Green Energy by NTPC Renewable Energy Limited in Bikaner earlier this year. The company expects the contract to contribute to its EPC order book and provide revenue visibility for the coming year.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.