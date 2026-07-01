Solarium Green Energy Order Book Reaches ₹852.28 Crore, Utility-Scale Solar EPC Projects Drive Growth

Solarium Green Energy announced its order book reached ₹852.28 crore. |

Mumbai: Solarium Green Energy Ltd announced on Wednesday that its order book stood at Rs 852.28 crore as on 30 June 2026.

Order Book Details

The order book includes work from its engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) operations and solar product supply business. It covers projects for utility-scale, government, institutional, residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

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Segment Breakdown

Ground-mounted projects contribute Rs 467.50 crore to the order book. Solar module supply accounts for Rs 310.47 crore, with other segments making up the remaining Rs 74.31 crore.

Strategic Focus

The company noted an increasing proportion of large, utility-scale EPC work in its portfolio. This strengthens its position in India's solar market across various customer segments.

Business Segments

Solarium Green Energy's business includes manufacturing solar PV modules and providing turnkey solar solutions. This covers design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, and operation and maintenance services.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.