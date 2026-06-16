Bondada Engineering Bags ₹1,338 Crore NTPC Order, Solar EPC Book Rises To 5.5 GWp & BESS Pipeline Hits 1.1 GWh

Bondada Engineering Wins Major NTPC Contract. |

Mumbai: Bondada Engineering Limited has received a Notification of Award (NOA) from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited for a large renewable energy project in Uttar Pradesh.

The company announced that it will develop a 250MW solar photovoltaic (PV) project along with a 50MW/200MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Sitapur.

The contract is valued at about Rs 1,338.03 crore, including GST, making it one of the company's significant renewable energy orders.

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Project to Be Completed in 18 Months

According to the company, the project has been awarded under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model. Bondada Engineering will be responsible for developing the solar power plant and the battery storage system.

The company said the project is expected to be completed within 18 months of receiving the NOA.

Order Book Gets Strong Boost

With this new contract, Bondada Engineering's solar EPC order book has expanded to around 5.5GWp. At the same time, its BESS order book has increased to nearly 1.1GWh.

The company said the larger order book will improve revenue visibility and provide stronger execution opportunities in the coming years. It believes the project will support sustainable business growth and strengthen its position in India's fast-growing clean energy sector.

Focus on India's Energy Transition

Bondada Engineering said the award from NTPC Renewable Energy reflects confidence in its engineering capabilities and project execution track record. The company added that the project is expected to contribute to future revenue, profitability and long-term value creation for shareholders.

The order also highlights the growing investment in large-scale solar and energy storage projects as India accelerates its transition towards cleaner sources of power.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Investors should consult financial advisors before making decisions.