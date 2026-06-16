Gujarat Inject Kerala Wins ₹14.49 Crore Solar Module Order, Secures Supply Contract For 16,129 Solar PV Modules From Deon Energy

Gujarat Inject Kerala Limited has received a Rs 14.49 crore order from Deon Energy to supply 16,129 Solar PV Modules. |

Mumbai: Gujarat Inject Kerala Limited has secured a new purchase order worth about Rs 14.49 crore from Deon Energy Limited. The order is for the supply of 16,129 Solar PV Modules with a capacity of 620Wp each.

The company informed stock exchanges that the entire order is expected to be executed during June 2026. The latest contract further strengthens the company's position in India's fast-growing renewable energy sector.

Expanding Presence in Renewable Energy

The new order adds to a series of solar-related contracts won by the company during FY26. It also increases the company's order book and strengthens its presence in the solar power value chain.

India's renewable energy sector continues to grow rapidly as businesses and governments increase investments in clean energy projects. Gujarat Inject Kerala has been actively expanding its footprint in this segment through the supply of Solar PV Modules.

Strong Financial Performance

The order comes at a time when the company has reported a significant improvement in its financial results.

For FY26, Gujarat Inject Kerala reported revenue from operations of Rs 36.32 crore, compared with Rs 19.05 crore in FY25. This represents growth of nearly 91 percent.

The company's net profit also increased strongly. Profit rose to Rs 1.81 crore in FY26 from Rs 1.02 crore in FY25, reflecting growth of around 78 percent.

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The improved financial performance highlights the growing contribution of the renewable energy business to the company's overall operations.

Series of Solar Contracts

Before securing the Deon Energy order, the company had already received Solar PV Module supply contracts from customers such as Earthwave Technology, Perfect Renewtech and Surja Infra.

These orders indicate rising demand for the company's products and growing acceptance of its services across the solar industry.

Company Sees Long-Term Opportunity

The company has also received approval for its proposed name change to Regenova Renewtech Limited.

Executive Director Deepak Diwan Bachwani said the Deon Energy order marks another important step in strengthening the company's renewable energy business. He added that India's clean energy transition offers strong long-term opportunities and the company will continue focusing on timely execution, customer relationships and expanding its presence across the solar ecosystem.

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