Bondada Engineering Secures ₹469.52 Crore Solar Project Orders From Adani Group

Bondada Engineering has received multiple orders worth Rs 469.52 crore from Adani Group companies at the Khavda solar project in Gujarat. |

Hyderabad: Bondada Engineering Limited on Sunday announced that it has secured multiple orders worth Rs 469.52 crore from Adani Group companies for a large-scale solar infrastructure project in Gujarat. The company said the contracts relate to the Balance of System (BOS) package for a 250 MW solar power project at Khavda in Kutch district, one of India’s major renewable energy hubs.

According to the company’s regulatory filing, the orders have been awarded by Adani Green Energy Limited and Adani Green Energy Six Limited. The scope of work includes the supply of goods and on-site services related to the BOS package for the solar project.

Strengthening Renewable Energy Portfolio

Bondada Engineering said the latest contracts further strengthen its order book in the renewable energy infrastructure segment and reaffirm the company’s execution capabilities in handling large-scale solar infrastructure projects. The company added that the new orders reflect continued confidence from reputed customers in its engineering expertise and operational efficiency.

The company highlighted that with the latest project addition, its cumulative executed capacity for the Adani Group has now reached 975 MW. The Khavda project is part of the rapidly expanding renewable energy ecosystem in Gujarat, which has emerged as a major destination for utility-scale solar power development.

Execution Timeline And Scope

As per the filing, the project is expected to be executed within eight months from the date of receipt of the order. The total contract value stands at Rs 469.52 crore, inclusive of taxes. The company clarified that the contracts have been awarded by domestic entities and do not fall under related-party transactions. Bondada Engineering also confirmed that neither the promoter group nor group companies has any interest in the entities awarding the contracts.

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Focus On EPC Growth

Bondada Engineering stated that the continued inflow of high-value and diversified orders underlines its commitment to strengthening its position as a leading infrastructure and renewable energy EPC player in India. The company said it remains focused on timely execution and delivering large-scale clean energy infrastructure projects across the country.

The company has been expanding its presence in the renewable energy infrastructure sector through engineering, procurement, and construction services, particularly in utility-scale solar projects.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company filing issued by Bondada Engineering Limited to the stock exchanges.