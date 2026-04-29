Bondada Engineering Secures ₹125.30 Crore Orders For 75 MW Solar BOS Project

Bondada Engineering has secured multiple domestic orders aggregating to Rs 125.30 crores for supplying Balance of System components and onsite services for a 75 MW solar power project in Khavda, Kutch. |

Hyderabad: Bondada Engineering is accelerating its renewable energy push with a fresh batch of solar infrastructure orders tied to one of India’s largest clean energy hubs.

Bags Multi-Client Orders

Bondada Engineering Limited has won multiple contracts worth Rs 125.30 crores from a group of domestic clients, including Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd, and Ambuja Cements Ltd. The orders involve the supply of goods and onsite services for Balance of System components for a 75 MW solar power project. This development adds significant scale to the company’s order inflow and reinforces its presence in large infrastructure projects.

Focuses On Solar Infrastructure

The contracts are tied to a solar power project located in Khavda, Kutch, Gujarat, a region emerging as a key renewable energy hub. The scope includes BOS components, which form the backbone of solar installations, covering essential systems beyond photovoltaic modules. By handling both supply and onsite execution, the company is positioning itself as an integrated service provider within the solar value chain.

Strengthens Execution Track Record

With this order, Bondada Engineering’s cumulative executed capacity for the Adani Group has reached 725 MW, reflecting a growing relationship with large institutional clients. The company highlighted that such repeat engagements underline its execution capabilities and reliability in delivering complex projects. The ability to manage multi-client contracts simultaneously also points to operational scalability.

Tight Delivery Timeline

The execution timeline for the project is set at three months from receipt of the order, indicating a fast-paced delivery schedule. The contracts are entirely domestic and do not involve related party transactions or promoter group interests. This ensures transparency and compliance with regulatory norms while maintaining focus on timely project completion.

Bondada Engineering’s latest win highlights sustained momentum in renewable infrastructure, with strong order inflows supporting its growth trajectory in the solar energy segment.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the uploaded corporate filing document and does not include external sources, independent verification, or additional reporting.