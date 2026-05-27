Desco Infratech Bags ₹56.22 Million Orders From KP Energy & GAIL Gas

Desco Infratech Limited has received purchase orders/FOA worth Rupees 56.22 million from KP Energy Limited and GAIL Gas Limited. |

Mumbai: Desco Infratech Limited has received purchase orders or FOA from KP Energy Limited and GAIL Gas Limited, with the total value of the contracts standing at Rupees 56.22 million, inclusive of GST.

The company informed BSE Limited about the development through an exchange filing dated May 27, 2026, under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Nature Of The Contracts

According to the filing, the orders involve supply and installation or execution works related to cable laying, HDPE pipes, OFC works, termination kits, and allied infrastructure works. The company has also received a hiring contract for laying an underground MDPE pipeline and associated works for GAIL Gas Bengaluru CGD projects.

Order Value And Execution Timeline

The broad consideration or size of the orders has been pegged at Rupees 56,225,821.35, inclusive of GST. Desco Infratech did not provide a separate break-up of the order value from KP Energy Limited and GAIL Gas Limited. The company said the execution period and other significant terms and conditions of the orders will be as per the contract.

No Related-Party Transaction

Desco Infratech clarified that its promoter, promoter group or group companies do not have any interest in the entities that awarded the orders. The company also stated that the contracts do not fall under related-party transactions.

Company Details

The intimation was signed by Malhar Pankaj Desai, Whole-time Director of Desco Infratech Limited. The company, formerly known as Desco Infratech Pvt Ltd, is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company and is listed on the BSE under the scrip code 544387. The latest order win adds to the company’s infrastructure execution portfolio, especially in cable laying, pipeline-related works, and allied infrastructure projects.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s exchange filing and should not be considered investment advice. Investors are advised to consult certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.