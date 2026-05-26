Desco Infratech Bags ₹31.46 Million Order From Green Gene Enviro & KP Energy

Desco Infratech Limited has secured a domestic purchase order worth Rupees 31.46 million. |

Mumbai: Desco Infratech Limited has received a purchase order worth Rupees 31.46 million from Green Gene Enviro Protection and Infrastructure Limited and KP Energy Limited.

The company disclosed the development in a regulatory filing to BSE Limited dated May 26, 2026. The intimation was made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015. According to the filing, the order has been awarded by domestic entities. The total value of the order stands at Rupees 31,463,387, inclusive of GST.

Scope Of Work

The order covers site remediation and cleaning services. It also includes supply, installation, and cable laying work. As part of the infrastructure-related work, Desco Infratech will undertake HDPE pipe supply, underground cable laying, and other related activities. The company said the significant terms and conditions of the order will be as per the contract. The timeline for execution of the order will also be governed by the contract terms.

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No Related Party Transaction

Desco Infratech clarified that its promoter, promoter group or group companies do not have any interest in the entities that awarded the order. The company further stated that the order does not fall under related party transactions.

Desco Infratech, formerly known as Desco Infratech Private Limited, is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. Its registered and corporate offices are located at Swastik Universal, Dumas Road, Surat, Gujarat. The regulatory filing was signed by Mr Malhar Pankaj Desai, Whole-time Director of Desco Infratech Limited.

The latest order adds to the company’s business activity in infrastructure and site services. The scope of work indicates Desco Infratech’s continued involvement in remediation, cleaning, cable laying and underground infrastructure execution. However, the filing did not disclose further details such as the project location, specific execution period or revenue recognition schedule.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the regulatory filing submitted by Desco Infratech Limited to BSE Limited. No external sources have been referred to.