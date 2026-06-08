DEE Development Engineers' Order Book Climbs To ₹2,433.90 Crore After Securing ₹631.91 Crore Orders In May

Mumbai: DEE Development Engineers shares rose 5 percent on June 8 after the company disclosed strong order additions for May 2026. The engineering and piping solutions provider secured new contracts worth Rs 631.91 crore during the month, reinforcing its future revenue visibility.

As per the company's regulatory filing, its consolidated order book expanded to Rs 2,433.90 crore as of May 31, 2026, compared with Rs 1,909.82 crore at the start of the month. During the same period, the company executed projects valued at Rs 107.83 crore.

For FY27 till May 31, cumulative order inflows stood at Rs 681.85 crore, while completed orders totalled Rs 177.51 crore.

Oil & Gas Business Drives New Orders

The piping segment continued to account for the majority of business activity during the month.

Within DEE India, the power division secured fresh contracts worth Rs 274.79 crore, taking its closing order book to Rs 1,251.42 crore.

The oil and gas segment emerged as the strongest contributor, winning new orders worth Rs 358.49 crore during May. As a result, its order book increased to Rs 881.18 crore by the end of the month.

Overseas and Fabrication Units Contribute

DEE Thailand, the company's international subsidiary, received fresh power-sector orders worth Rs 3.22 crore in May. Its closing order book reached Rs 184.76 crore.

DEE Fabricom India, which focuses on heavy fabrication activities, secured additional power-sector contracts worth Rs 2.84 crore. The unit ended the month with an order book of Rs 110.20 crore.

Power Business Update

The company also provided an update on developments in its power operations.

Its power division continues to supply electricity to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited at the existing tariff of Rs 7.47 per unit. The arrangement remains in place following a stay granted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in October 2025 on a revised tariff order issued by the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission. The matter remains under judicial consideration.

For Malwa Power, PSERC approved a tariff of Rs 5.437 per kWh for FY27 through a final order issued in March 2026.

FY27 Revenue Expectations

DEE Development Engineers expects its power business to generate revenue of nearly Rs 47.71 crore during FY27. This projection includes around Rs 23.4 crore from pellet plant operations.

The company is also evaluating the possibility of approaching the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity to seek a higher tariff aligned with norms prescribed by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Investor sentiment remained upbeat after the announcement, with the stock closing the previous trading session 5 percent higher at Rs 671.15.