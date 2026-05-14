Siemens Energy India Q2 Profit Jumps 52% To ₹375 Crore, Revenue Rises 27%

Siemens Energy India reported a 52 percent year-on-year rise in Q2 FY26 net profit to Rs 375 crore. |

Mumbai: Siemens Energy India Ltd reported a 52 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 374.6 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, driven by strong execution across its power transmission and generation businesses.

Revenue from operations increased 27.4 per cent to Rs 2,394 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 1,880 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue rose from about Rs 1,911 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting sustained order execution momentum and improving operational leverage.

The newly listed energy infrastructure company posted profit before tax of Rs 502.2 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 345.3 crore a year earlier, while total income rose to Rs 2,440 crore from Rs 1,894 crore.

Total expenses increased to Rs 1,937.8 crore from Rs 1,548.6 crore in Q2 FY25 due to higher project execution costs and employee expenses. Project costs and other direct costs stood at Rs 1,047.5 crore during the quarter against Rs 516.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Operational performance improved further on a sequential basis. Profit before exceptional items and tax rose to Rs 502.2 crore from Rs 470.4 crore in Q1 FY26, while earnings per share increased to Rs 10.52 from Rs 8.79 in the previous quarter.

The company had recorded an exceptional item charge of Rs 51.9 crore in Q1 FY26 related to the implementation impact of India’s new labour codes, including incremental provisions for gratuity and compensated absences.

Segment-wise, power transmission revenue rose to Rs 1,279.2 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 1,013.8 crore a year ago, while power generation revenue increased to Rs 1,114.9 crore from Rs 865.7 crore.

Profit from operations climbed 38.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 463.6 crore, with operating margin improving to 19.4 per cent from 17.8 per cent. The company attributed the improvement to better operating leverage, disciplined order execution and higher export contributions.

For the six months ended March 31, 2026, Siemens Energy India reported revenue from operations of Rs 4,305 crore, up 26.8 per cent year-on-year, while net profit increased 44.1 per cent to Rs 688 crore. Its order backlog stood at Rs 18,433 crore as of March 2026, up 22.2 per cent from the previous year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial disclosures and is not investment advice.