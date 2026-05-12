Tata Power Q4 Profit Rises 8% To ₹1,416 Crore Despite Revenue Decline; FY26 PAT Tops ₹5,100 Crore

Tata Power reported an 8.4% YoY rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to ₹1,415.5 crore. |

Mumbai: Tata Power Company Ltd reported an 8.4 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,415.5 crore in Q4 FY26, even as revenue from operations declined to ₹14,900.2 crore from ₹17,095.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequentially, profit rose 18.5 percent from ₹1,194.3 crore reported in Q3 FY26. The company’s quarterly earnings trajectory remained steady through the fiscal, supported by growth in renewable energy and transmission-distribution businesses.

Tata Power’s total income for the March quarter stood at ₹15,455.5 crore against ₹17,447 crore a year earlier, while total expenses were lower at ₹14,876.5 crore compared with ₹16,179.8 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax rose to ₹1,797 crore from ₹1,599.7 crore a year ago.

Revenue improved sequentially from ₹13,948.4 crore in Q3 FY26, while profit after tax also increased from ₹1,194.3 crore in the previous quarter.

The company’s renewables business remained a major contributor during the quarter, while transmission and distribution operations also recorded improved segment performance.

Segment revenue from renewables increased to ₹4,003.4 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹3,456.9 crore in Q4 FY25, while transmission and distribution segment revenue rose to ₹10,698.8 crore from ₹9,589.2 crore.

Sequential growth was aided by improved operational performance and lower finance costs. Finance costs during the quarter declined to ₹1,295.3 crore from ₹1,363.7 crore in Q3 FY26. The company also recognised a deferred tax asset of ₹250 crore during the quarter on previously unrecognised business losses.

Tata Power additionally booked an exceptional impairment provision of ₹94 crore related to investment in Adjaristsqali Netherlands B.V.

For the full financial year FY26, Tata Power reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹62,428.6 crore compared with ₹65,478.2 crore in FY25. Net profit for the year rose 7.2 percent to ₹5,117.6 crore from ₹4,775.4 crore in the previous fiscal.

Earnings per share after regulatory deferral balances stood at ₹11.72 against ₹12.42 in FY25. The board recommended a final dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share for FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited quarterly financial filings and is not investment advice.