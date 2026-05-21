DEE Development Engineers Reports 27% Revenue Growth In Q4, Profit Falls 31%

DEE Development Engineers reported a 27 percent rise in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 307.1 crore, while net profit declined 31 percent to Rupees 20.3 crore. |

Mumbai: DEE Development Engineers Limited reported standalone revenue from operations of Rupees 307.1 crore in Q4 FY26, up 27 percent from Rupees 241.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income increased 28 percent year-on-year to Rupees 309.8 crore. However, net profit declined 31 percent to Rupees 20.3 crore from Rupees 29.4 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax also fell 31 percent to Rupees 27.3 crore. The company’s piping division remained the primary contributor to revenue during the quarter.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue rose 36 percent from Rupees 226.1 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while net profit increased 30 percent from Rupees 15.5 crore. Total expenses climbed to Rupees 284.8 crore during the quarter from Rupees 208.8 crore in Q3 FY26 due to higher material, employee, and operating costs.

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Finance costs increased to Rupees 15.5 crore from Rupees 14 crore sequentially, while employee benefit expenses rose to Rupees 36.2 crore from Rupees 34.6 crore. Tax expense for the quarter stood at Rupees 7 crore against Rupees 2.1 crore in the previous quarter.

What Drove The Numbers

The piping division generated revenue of Rupees 295.6 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rupees 231.7 crore a year ago, while the power division contributed Rupees 11.5 crore. Segment profit before interest and tax for the piping division stood at Rupees 46.5 crore, whereas the power division reported a loss of Rupees 2.6 crore. Cost of materials consumed increased to Rupees 118.1 crore from Rupees 74 crore in Q4 FY25. Other expenses also rose to Rupees 47.2 crore from Rupees 38.4 crore during the quarter.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, DEE Development Engineers reported standalone revenue from operations of Rupees 918.6 crore, up 44 percent from Rupees 638.9 crore in FY25. Net profit increased to Rupees 56.2 crore from Rupees 23.4 crore a year earlier, while profit before tax rose to Rupees 72.4 crore from Rupees 32 crore. Total assets stood at Rupees 1,839 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 1,524 crore a year ago. Cash and cash equivalents increased to Rupees 15.9 crore from Rupees 5.6 crore last year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.