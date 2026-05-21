EPACK Durable Reports 8% Revenue Decline, Profit Slips Sharply In Q4

EPACK Durable reported an 8.3 percent decline in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 591.0 crore. |

Mumbai: EPACK Durable Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 591.0 crore in Q4 FY26, down 8.3 percent from Rupees 643.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income also declined to Rupees 594.0 crore from Rupees 648.7 crore. The company’s net profit dropped sharply to Rupees 0.02 crore compared with Rupees 37.7 crore reported in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 1.0 crore against Rupees 51.5 crore a year earlier. The results were impacted by higher expenses and lower operating profitability during the quarter.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue increased 38 percent from Rupees 428 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Total expenses rose to Rupees 590.8 crore during the quarter from Rupees 423.1 crore in the previous quarter. Finance costs increased to Rupees 11.4 crore from Rupees 13.5 crore sequentially, while employee benefit expenses rose to Rupees 19.6 crore from Rupees 16.8 crore. The company also reported a share of loss from joint venture operations of Rupees 2.2 crore during Q4 FY26. Deferred tax credit stood at Rupees 3.4 crore during the quarter, partially offsetting the impact of higher operating costs.

What Drove The Numbers

Raw material and inventory-related expenses remained elevated during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rupees 567 crore, while purchases of stock-in-trade were Rupees 15.3 crore. Other expenses rose to Rupees 33.0 crore from Rupees 22.8 crore in Q3 FY26.

The company continued to invest in manufacturing capacity and fixed assets during the year, with the acquisition of property, plant, equipment, and capital work-in-progress amounting to Rupees 314.3 crore. Interest income for FY26 stood at Rupees 15.5 crore.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, EPACK Durable reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 1,894 crore, down 13 percent from Rupees 2,171 crore in FY25. Net profit declined sharply to Rupees 3.3 crore from Rupees 55.1 crore last year. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 8.8 crore against Rupees 74 crore in FY25.

Total equity rose to Rupees 960.3 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 951.8 crore a year earlier, while total assets increased to Rupees 2,506 crore. Cash and cash equivalents stood at Rupees 15.8 crore at the end of FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.