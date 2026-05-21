Sansera Engineering Reports 28% Revenue Growth, PAT Jumps 108% In Q4

Sansera Engineering reported a 28 percent rise in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 998.7 crore, while net profit more than doubled to Rupees 123.1 crore. |

Mumbai: Sansera Engineering Limited reported record consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 998.7 crore in Q4 FY26, up 28 percent from Rupees 781.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit rose 108 percent year-on-year to Rupees 123.1 crore from Rupees 59.2 crore. EBITDA increased 52 percent to Rupees 192.9 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 19.3 percent from 16.3 percent a year earlier. The company said the quarter was supported by strong growth in both domestic and international businesses.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Sansera said its international business recorded its highest-ever quarterly topline during Q4 FY26. India business revenue grew 18.5 percent year-on-year, while international business expanded 47.4 percent. Exports to the US increased 25.9 percent, supported by the non-auto and passenger vehicle segments. Sweden operations posted their highest-ever sales at Rupees 77 crore, rising 60 percent YoY. Exports to Europe, excluding Sweden operations, climbed 43 percent during the quarter.

What Drove The Numbers

The non-auto segment registered strong growth of 70.5 percent year-on-year, mainly led by the ADS business, which more than doubled during the quarter. Auto-Tech Agnostic and xEV segments also achieved their highest-ever quarterly revenue with 19.8 percent growth. Within automotive ICE, passenger vehicle revenue rose 34.3 percent, while commercial vehicle revenue grew 45 percent.

The company said its ADS business achieved revenue of Rupees 315.5 crore during FY26, reflecting 155 percent annual growth. Sansera also signed a joint venture agreement with Nichidai Corporation of Japan and inaugurated a new plant in Pantnagar, Uttarakhand.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Sansera Engineering reported consolidated revenue of Rupees 3,498 crore, up 16 percent from Rupees 3,017 crore in FY25. EBITDA increased 23percent to Rupees 632.1 crore, while profit after tax rose 51percent to Rupees 326.9 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 18.1 percent from 17.1 percent last year, while PAT margin expanded to 9.3 percent from 7.2 percent. The company’s order book, representing peak annual revenue for new business, stood at Rupees 1,919 crore as of March 31, 2026. The board recommended a dividend of Rupees 4 per equity share for FY26.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.