Sharika Enterprises Reports 34% Revenue Growth In Q4, Slips Into Net Loss

Sharika Enterprises Limited reported 34 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rupees 21.7 crore, but posted a net loss of Rupees 2.5 crore against a profit last year. |

Mumbai: Sharika Enterprises Limited reported standalone revenue from operations of Rupees 21.7 crore for Q4 FY26, up 34 percent from Rupees 16.2 crore in the same quarter last year. Total income rose 36 percent year-on-year to Rupees 22.4 crore. However, the company posted a net loss of Rupees 2.5 crore during the quarter compared with a profit of Rupees 4.3 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax also turned negative at Rupees 3.2 crore against a profit of Rupees 4.4 crore a year earlier.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations increased 36 percent from Rupees 15.9 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while total income climbed nearly 40 percent. Despite stronger revenue, quarterly losses widened slightly from Rupees 2.4 crore in the preceding quarter. Total expenses increased sharply to Rupees 25.6 crore from Rupees 19.2 crore in Q3 FY26 due to higher material consumption and finance costs. Finance expenses rose to Rupees 61.2 lakh during the quarter compared with Rupees 54.9 lakh in Q4 FY25, while depreciation expenses also moved higher.

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What Drove The Numbers

The company said margins were affected by a steep rise in copper prices, which is a key raw material used in cables. Sharika Enterprises stated that the increase in raw material costs hurt profitability and also led the company to decline certain orders, impacting turnover.

The company operates in the engineering, procurement, and construction business focused on electrical cables, conductors, and turnkey projects. Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at a negative Rupees 0.58 for the quarter against positive Rupees 1.00 a year ago.

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Full-Year Performance

For FY26, total income declined to Rupees 76.1 crore from Rupees 79.8 crore in FY25. The company reported a net loss of Rupees 7.7 crore for the year compared with a profit of Rupees 97.2 lakh in the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations stood at Rupees 75.2 crore against Rupees 79.5 crore in FY25. The company’s auditors issued a modified opinion on the annual financial results and highlighted issues related to receivables, inventory assessment, and balance reconciliations.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.