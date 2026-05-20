Equinox India Infraestate Reports 165% QoQ Revenue Growth In Q4

Equinox India Infraestate’s standalone Q4 FY26 revenue from operations rose 165 percent QoQ to Rupees 13.9 crore. |

Mumbai: Equinox India Infraestate Limited, formerly known as Indiabulls Infraestate Limited, reported audited standalone revenue from operations of Rupees 13.9 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rupees 5.3 crore in Q3 FY26. Total income rose to Rupees 25.2 crore from Rupees 6.7 crore. However, the company posted a net loss of Rupees 55.6 crore for the March quarter, compared with a loss of Rupees 14.2 crore in the previous quarter. Q4 FY25 figures were not disclosed in the quarterly table.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations rose 165 percent, while total income increased 279 percent. The loss widened mainly as total expenses increased to Rupees 56.6 crore from Rupees 20.5 crore in Q3 FY26. Cost of sales and services rose to Rupees 23.3 crore from Rupees 12.1 crore. Finance costs increased to Rupees 7.6 crore from Rupees 0.8 crore, while other expenses rose to Rupees 19.0 crore from Rupees 0.9 crore. Profit before tax after exceptional items stood at a loss of Rupees 55.7 crore.

What Drove The Numbers

The filing said the company operates in one reportable business segment, real estate project advisory, and is primarily operating in India. The quarter included exceptional items of Rupees 24.3 crore. These included an impairment provision of Rupees 24.5 crore against inter-corporate deposits and a Rupees 0.2 crore impact related to Labour Code changes. Basic and diluted EPS stood at Rupees 2,746.05 for Q4 FY26.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, standalone revenue from operations declined 7.0 percent to Rupees 58.5 crore from Rupees 62.9 crore in FY25. Total income fell 21.5 percent to Rupees 77.9 crore from Rupees 99.3 crore. The full-year net loss narrowed to Rupees 80.8 crore from Rupees 199.8 crore. The company said it issued non-convertible debentures of Rupees 290 crore during the March quarter. Its board also approved a draft scheme to merge Spero Properties and Services Private Limited with the company.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.