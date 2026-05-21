Embassy Developments Reports 61% Revenue Decline, Swings To Loss In Q4

Embassy Developments reported a consolidated net loss of Rupees 323.4 crore in Q4 against a profit of Rupees 123 crore last year, while revenue from operations fell to Rupees 342.5 crore. |

Mumbai: Embassy Developments Limited reported a consolidated net loss of Rupees 323.4 crore for Q4 FY26, compared with a profit of Rupees 123 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations declined 61 percent year-on-year to Rupees 342.5 crore from Rupees 889 crore earlier. Total income also dropped sharply to Rupees 407.2 crore from Rupees 1,183 crore. The company said the results are not directly comparable because FY25 included the impact of the reverse merger involving NAM Estates and Embassy One Commercial Property Developments.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue from operations rose 61 percent from Rupees 213 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while the net loss widened 39 percent from Rupees 233.2 crore. Total expenses during the quarter increased to Rupees 756.1 crore from Rupees 498.3 crore in the previous quarter, mainly due to higher land, material, and finance costs. Finance costs stood at Rupees 139.9 crore against Rupees 113.5 crore in Q3 FY26. Loss before tax widened to Rupees 344.9 crore from Rupees 238.3 crore sequentially. Earnings per share came in at a negative Rupees 2.33 for the quarter.

Read Also Embassy Developments Wins Karnataka High Court Relief In Kadugodi Land Dispute

What Drove The Numbers

The company continued to incur elevated operating and financing expenses during the quarter. Employee benefit expenses rose to Rupees 76.4 crore from Rupees 64 crore in Q3 FY26, while other expenses increased to Rupees 161.4 crore from Rupees 77.4 crore.

During FY26, Embassy Developments also completed the acquisition of Squadron Developers Limited and recorded ESOP-related expenses under its ESOS 2025 scheme. The company additionally recognised a one-time labour code-related employee benefit impact as an exceptional item.

Read Also Adani Ports To Acquire Jaypee Fertilizers For ₹1,500 Crore

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations declined 21 percent to Rupees 1,732 crore from Rupees 2,180 crore in FY25. The company reported a net loss of Rupees 873 crore for the year against a profit of Rupees 200 crore in FY25. Total expenses increased to Rupees 2,803 crore from Rupees 2,492 crore.

During the year, the company raised Rupees 1,406 crore through warrant conversion and also completed the acquisition of 100 percent stake in Squadron Developers Limited. Embassy Developments said it operates in a single real estate development segment across India.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.