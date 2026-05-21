Adani Ports To Acquire Jaypee Fertilizers For ₹1,500 Crore

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent shareholding in Jaypee Fertilizers & Industries Limited from Jaiprakash Associates Limited for Rupees 1,500 crore. |

Mumbai: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Jaiprakash Associates Limited to acquire the entire shareholding of Jaypee Fertilizers & Industries Limited. The disclosure was made to BSE and NSE on May 21, 2026, under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

Deal Part Of Approved Resolution Plan

The acquisition is being undertaken as part of the implementation of the NCLT-approved resolution plan for Jaiprakash Associates Limited. APSEZ had earlier informed the exchanges on March 19, 2026, that it had expressed in-principle interest in becoming one of the implementing entities under the approved resolution plan submitted by Adani Enterprises Limited.

243-Acre Kanpur Land Parcel In Focus

Jaypee Fertilizers & Industries Limited is the holding company of Kanpur Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited. According to the filing, KFCL holds around 243 acres of land in Kanpur. APSEZ said the land is strategically suited for the development of a world-class logistics park and warehousing facilities aligned with its logistics business. The company said the acquisition will help consolidate its inland logistics presence and strengthen service capabilities in North India. The transaction also fits into APSEZ’s plan to expand its multi-modal logistics park network from 12 to 16 and increase warehousing capacity by around four times by 2031.

Rs 1,500 Crore Cash Transaction

The acquisition will be completed in cash for Rupees 1,500 crore. APSEZ will acquire 100 percent of the shareholding of Jaypee Fertilizers & Industries Limited held by Jaiprakash Associates Limited. The filing also stated that the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions, and the promoter or promoter group does not have any interest in the entity being acquired.

Regulatory Approvals Secured

The Competition Commission of India approved the transaction on August 26, 2025. The resolution plan was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal’s Allahabad bench at Prayagraj on March 17, 2026. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal later upheld it on May 4, 2026. The acquisition is expected to be completed on the “Effective Date” under the approved resolution plan. As per the filing, this effective date will not be later than 90 days from March 17, 2026, the date of NCLT approval.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s exchange filing and does not constitute financial or investment advice.