Maharashtra Govt Signs Nuclear Power MoUs With Adani, Reliance & NTPC |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday presided over the signing and exchange of Memorandums of Understanding between the state government’s Energy Department and leading companies at Mantralaya in Mumbai.

The MoUs were signed with Adani Power Limited and Coastal Maha Atomic Energy Limited, Reliance Industries Limited and National Thermal Power Corporation Limited for proposed nuclear power projects in the Konkan region.

🤝CM Devendra Fadnavis presided over the signing and exchange of MoUs between the Government of Maharashtra (Energy Department) and various companies in Mantralaya, Mumbai, today.



Details of the MOUs:



🔸Adani Power Limited and its Coastal-Maha Atomic Energy Limited



For setting… pic.twitter.com/JImsB0e1Gr — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 19, 2026

Adani Project Proposed In Ratnagiri

Adani Power Limited and its Coastal Maha Atomic Energy Limited have proposed to set up a nuclear power plant at Barsu in Ratnagiri district. The project is expected to have a proposed capacity of 6,000 MW.

The proposed investment for the project is pegged at ₹1,50,000 crore. It is also expected to generate around 12,000 employment opportunities, including 4,500 direct and 7,500 indirect jobs.

Reliance Plans Reactors At Purnagadh

Reliance Industries Limited has signed an MoU for setting up Bharat Small Reactors, Small Modular Reactors and nuclear power reactors at Purnagadh in Ratnagiri district.

The proposed capacity of the project ranges from 2 units of 220 MW to 6 units of 1,200 MW. The investment is estimated between ₹8,000 crore and ₹2,00,000 crore.

The project is expected to create about 1,03,000 jobs, including 3,000 direct and 1,00,000 indirect employment opportunities.

NTPC Project In Sindhudurg

NTPC Limited has proposed to set up a nuclear power plant at Devgad in Sindhudurg district. The project is expected to have 6 units, with a proposed capacity ranging from 4,000 MW to 7,200 MW.

The proposed investment is around ₹1,00,000 crore, with expected employment generation for nearly 5,000 people.

Minister Atul Save, senior officials and representatives from Adani, Reliance and NTPC were present at the event.