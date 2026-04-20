Adani Power Incorporates Coastal-Maha Atomic Energy Unit With ₹5,00,000 Capital

Adani Power announced the incorporation of Coastal-Maha Atomic Energy on April 13, 2026, as a step-down wholly owned subsidiary through Adani Atomic Energy. |

Ahmedabad: Adani Power is expanding deeper into the nuclear energy space with a new subsidiary structure designed to support future power generation ambitions.

Expands nuclear footprint

The company confirmed that Adani Atomic Energy Limited incorporated Coastal-Maha Atomic Energy Limited on April 13, 2026, marking a strategic move into atomic energy. The certificate of incorporation was received on April 18, 2026, formalizing the entity’s existence. This step-down subsidiary structure places the new company directly under Adani Atomic Energy Limited, which itself is fully owned by Adani Power. The layered ownership highlights a focused approach to building a specialized energy vertical within the group.

Details Capital Structure

The newly formed entity starts with an authorized capital of Rs. 5,00,000, divided into 50,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each, as shown in the table on page 2 of the filing. The subscription to these shares has been made entirely through cash consideration. This relatively modest initial capital suggests the company is in an early-stage setup phase, likely to scale as projects and regulatory clearances progress. The structure allows flexibility for future capital infusion aligned with project development needs.

Defines Business Focus

Coastal-Maha Atomic Energy Limited will operate in the nuclear energy sector, with a mandate to generate, transmit, and distribute power derived from nuclear or atomic sources. The company’s formation signals Adani Power’s intent to diversify beyond conventional thermal power and position itself in alternative energy segments. While no immediate regulatory approvals were required for incorporation, the nature of the business indicates that future operations will likely involve extensive compliance frameworks.

Retains Full Control

Ownership remains tightly held within the group, with 100 percent of Coastal-Maha Atomic Energy Limited owned by Adani Atomic Energy Limited, and in turn, 100 percent of Adani Atomic Energy Limited held by Adani Power.

This ensures complete strategic and operational control as the company builds capabilities in a highly specialized sector. The structure also simplifies decision-making and aligns the subsidiary’s direction with the parent company’s long-term energy strategy. Adani Power’s move to set up a nuclear-focused subsidiary underscores its intent to broaden its energy portfolio while maintaining full ownership control over emerging business verticals.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the provided corporate filing and does not include external analysis or independent verification.