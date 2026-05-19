Kwality Pharmaceuticals Reports 36% Revenue Growth, PAT Up 75% In Q4

Kwality Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue from operations rose 36 percent YoY to Rupees 157.1 crore, while PAT grew 75 percent to Rupees 25.3 crore. |

Mumbai: Kwality Pharmaceuticals Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 157.1 crore for Q4 FY26, up 36 percent from Rupees 115.7 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit after tax rose 75 percent year-on-year to Rupees 25.3 crore from Rupees 14.5 crore. Sequentially, revenue increased 27 percent from Rupees 123.4 crore in Q3 FY26, while PAT grew 58 percent from Rupees 16.0 crore. The company said Q4 FY26 marked its highest quarterly topline.

Sequential And Annual Growth

Total revenue stood at Rupees 158.2 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rupees 124.0 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 116.4 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax rose 66 percent year-on-year to Rupees 31.7 crore. Total expenses increased 30 percent to Rupees 126.5 crore from Rupees 97.4 crore. The company reported an exceptional item of Rupees 0.8 crore for FY26, linked to the Labour Codes and past service cost for gratuity liability.

What Drove The Numbers

The company said annual margin gains were driven by an improved product mix, higher contribution from regulated and semi-regulated markets, operating leverage benefits and registration-led businesses in geographies such as Mexico and Colombia. It also said it cleared multiple international regulatory and customer audits. Kwality Pharmaceuticals participated in more than 15 global pharmaceutical exhibitions across LATAM, Africa, GCC, MENA, and Asia. Basic and diluted EPS for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 24.39 each.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rupees 503.1 crore, up 36 percent from Rupees 370.2 crore in FY25. PAT rose 69 percent to Rupees 67.3 crore from Rupees 39.8 crore. The company said EBITDA margin improved to 24 percent from 22 percent, while PAT margin rose to 13.4 percent from 10.8 percent.

It also initiated a bioequivalence programme covering more than 40 oral solid dosage molecules and invested in oncology and biologics capacity.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.