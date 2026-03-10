DEE Development Engineers Reports ₹1,913.16 Crore Order Book At The End Of February 2026

DEE Development Engineers Limited reported a closing order book of Rupees 1,913.16 crore as of February 28, 2026. |

Palwal: DEE Development Engineers Limited has shared an update on its order book performance for February 2026, highlighting strong order inflows and steady execution across multiple business segments.

📊 DEE Development Engineers Order Book Rises to ₹1,913 Cr



👉🏻 Order book: ₹1,913.16 Cr (28 Feb 2026)

👉🏻 Order inflow in Feb: ₹754.16 Cr

👉🏻 Orders executed in Feb: ₹160.91 Cr

👉🏻 FY26 order inflow (till Feb): ₹1,713.96 Cr

👉🏻 FY26 orders executed: ₹1,029.42 Cr

The company’s total order book stood at Rs 1,913.16 crore at the end of February 2026. This was an increase from the opening order book of Rs 1,319.91 crore recorded at the beginning of the month. During February, the company received new orders and adjustments totaling Rs 754.16 crore while executing orders worth Rs 160.91 crore. The cumulative order inflow for the financial year 2025-26 up to February 28 reached Rs 1,713.96 crore, while cumulative execution stood at Rs 1,029.42 crore.

The piping business across the power, oil, and gas sectors contributed significantly to the company’s order book. In the power segment, the order book increased from Rs 460.27 crore at the start of the month to Rs 983.36 crore by the end of February. Orders in the oil and gas segment declined slightly to Rs 636.02 crore after execution during the month. Meanwhile, other categories, including process, chemical, and related activities, recorded a closing order value of Rs 20.24 crore.

Subsidiaries and related units also contributed to the overall order book. Heavy fabrication activities through DEE Fabricom India reported a closing order value of Rs 124.86 crore, while gas plant projects through Molsieve Designs Ltd ended the month with Rs 3.14 crore in orders. The company’s power-related businesses, including DEE India and Malwa Power, reported inflows and execution of Rs 3.12 crore and Rs 0.91 crore, respectively, during the month.

DEE Development Engineers also disclosed that it is currently the lowest bidder for orders worth Rs 211 crore from reputed clients. These potential orders have not yet been included in the order book figures, as formal purchase orders are still awaited. Separately, the company noted that it has power purchase agreements in place with Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for its biomass power generation business. The average billing from this business has been around Rs 80 crore annually over the previous two fiscal years.

Disclaimer: This article has been generated solely from the information contained in the provided company filing and does not include verification or information from external sources.