ABB Invests $75 Million In India To Expand Manufacturing & R&D In 2026

Bengaluru: ABB is stepping up its India expansion with fresh investments aimed at strengthening local manufacturing and technology development as demand rises from infrastructure, energy transition, and industrial sectors.

The company plans to invest approximately 75 million dollars during 2026 to expand manufacturing capacity and build new research and testing facilities in India. The spending follows ABB’s investment of over 35 million dollars in 2025 and aligns with its “local-for-local” strategy, which focuses on producing solutions locally for domestic demand. Around 85 percent of ABB’s products and solutions sold in India are already manufactured within the country, reflecting the company’s emphasis on localized production.

The investment will be spread across multiple locations, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nashik, and Vadodara. In Bengaluru’s Nelamangala campus, ABB is investing 14 million dollars to expand production and introduce new electrical protection and enclosure technologies while scaling its converter manufacturing capabilities. At its Peenya facility in Bengaluru, ABB is investing 21 million dollars to expand manufacturing of low-voltage drives and specialized motors while strengthening digital services, innovation labs, and training infrastructure.

ABB is also expanding its research capabilities through a multi-phase laboratory and office project in Hyderabad. Phase one involves a 12 million dollars investment and includes relocation to a 12,400-plus square metre office and laboratory space in February 2026. A second phase will include the development of a high-power laboratory on ABB-owned land covering 16,630 square metres to support engineering and research teams.

Additional investments include 22 million dollars in Nashik to expand production of indoor and outdoor circuit breakers and develop vacuum interrupter manufacturing facilities. ABB also plans to localize 33kV primary gas-insulated switchgear and introduce new SF6-free technologies by 2028. In Vadodara, the company will invest 6 million dollars to increase capacity for synchronous generators and induction motors while expanding service workshops and establishing a training center.

The investments are expected to create more than 300 new skilled jobs in engineering, operations and research, supporting growth in sectors such as renewable energy, metro rail, data centers, and other infrastructure segments.

