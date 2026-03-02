 ABB India Executes ₹1,568 Crore Robotics Business Transfer Agreement Effective March 1, 2026
ABB India Limited has executed a Business Transfer Agreement with ABB Robotics India Private Limited for the transfer of its Robotics Business on a slump sale basis for Rs. 1568,20,00,000. The agreement was entered into on March 1, 2026, at 11.51 pm and is effective from March 1, 2026.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 01:59 PM IST
Bengaluru: ABB India Limited has completed a key procedural step in the transfer of its Robotics Business after executing a formal agreement with ABB Robotics India Private Limited.

On March 1, 2026 at 11.51 pm, ABB India executed a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with ABB Robotics India Private Limited for the transfer of its Robotics Business. The company disclosed the development under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The transfer is being undertaken on a slump sale basis for a consideration of Rs. 1568,20,00,000 (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred Sixty-Eight Crores and Twenty Lakhs only). The Board of Directors had earlier approved the Business Transfer, and the public shareholders of the company subsequently approved the proposal.

The Business Transfer is effective from March 01, 2026. The company stated that the payment of consideration and completion of closing actions are expected to take place in line with its earlier disclosure dated January 26, 2026.

ABB India clarified that its earlier disclosures made under Regulation 30 read with the SEBI Master Circular dated November 11, 2024, were based on information available at that time and were to be updated upon execution of the BTA. The latest filing provides those updates, including the agreement date and effective date of transfer. The company has requested stock exchanges to take the disclosure on record as part of its compliance obligations.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the stock exchange disclosure issued by ABB India Limited dated March 2, 2026, and does not refer to any other sources.

