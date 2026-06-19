KPI Green Forms New Subsidiary, KPGC One Launched To Expand Renewable Energy Business

KPI Green Announces New Subsidiary. |

Mumbai: KPI Green Energy Limited has announced the incorporation of a new wholly owned subsidiary, KPGC One Private Limited (KPGCO).

The company informed stock exchanges about the development through a regulatory filing on June 19.

The new subsidiary was incorporated on June 18, 2026, and will be fully owned by KPI Green Energy.

Focus on Clean Energy Expansion

KPGC One has been formed to expand KPI Green’s presence in the renewable energy sector.

The subsidiary will focus on generating, storing, transmitting and supplying electricity from clean and conventional energy sources.

These include solar, wind, hydro, biomass and thermal energy.

The company also plans to develop and operate power plants and energy storage systems through the new unit.

This move is expected to strengthen KPI Green’s long-term growth strategy in clean energy.

Read Also Adani Green Energy Incorporates Two Renewable Energy Step-Down Subsidiaries

Initial Capital at Rs 1 lakh

KPGC One has been incorporated with an authorised capital of Rs 1 lakh.

Its subscribed capital also stands at Rs 1 lakh, divided into 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Since the company is newly formed, it has not yet started business operations and currently has zero turnover.

Fully Owned by KPI Green

KPI Green Energy will hold 100 percent shareholding in KPGC One.

The company clarified that the incorporation does not involve any related-party transaction.

It also said no promoter or group company has any separate interest in the subsidiary.

Read Also KP Energy Secures 91.4 MW Hybrid Power Project From JK Paper In Gujarat

Strategic Growth Move

Industry experts believe such subsidiaries help companies create focused business verticals and improve operational efficiency.

For KPI Green, the new subsidiary may help accelerate project development and improve execution in the fast-growing renewable energy sector.

The move reflects the company’s continued focus on clean energy expansion and future growth in India’s power market.

Disclaimer: This story is based on a company filing with stock exchanges. Investors should verify details through official disclosures.