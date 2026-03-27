KP Energy Secures 91.4 MW Hybrid Power Project From JK Paper In Gujarat

K.P. Energy Limited has received a Letter of Award from JK Paper Limited | File Image |

Mumbai: Renewable energy developers are continuing to see strong order inflows, and K.P. Energy’s latest win adds fresh visibility to its project pipeline.

Wins 91.4 MW Order

K.P. Energy has secured a 91.4 MW wind-solar hybrid power project from JK Paper, marking a significant addition to its renewable portfolio. The project will be developed in Gujarat under a Letter of Award structure.

This order strengthens the company’s execution pipeline, especially in hybrid energy solutions that combine wind and solar capacity for improved efficiency and reliability.

Full Turnkey Scope

The contract covers complete turnkey execution, meaning K.P. Energy will handle everything from engineering and procurement to installation and commissioning.

Beyond core construction, the scope includes building evacuation infrastructure, enabling grid connectivity, and securing all regulatory approvals. The company will also provide operation and maintenance services for both the wind Balance of Plant and the entire solar installation.

Execution Capabilities Highlighted

The company indicated that the award reflects its established track record in delivering integrated renewable projects. Management, led by Whole Time Director Affan Faruk Patel, signaled that such wins demonstrate its ability to manage complex hybrid projects end-to-end.

The deal also suggests growing trust from industrial clients like JK Paper in outsourcing renewable energy infrastructure development to specialized players.

Boosts Growth Visibility

Strategically, the order improves K.P. Energy’s forward execution visibility as demand for hybrid renewable projects rises.

With industries increasingly seeking reliable and cleaner power sources, hybrid models are gaining traction, positioning the company to capture more such opportunities in the near term.

K.P. Energy’s latest contract underscores steady momentum in India’s renewable energy sector, where integrated wind-solar projects are becoming a preferred solution for large-scale industrial power needs.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a company filing and is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should verify details independently before making any financial decisions.