KEC International Secures ₹1,476 Crore T&D Orders Across Global Markets In March 2026

KEC International Ltd. has secured new transmission and distribution (T&D) orders worth Rs 1,476 crore across India, Saudi Arabia, Africa and the Americas. |

Mumbai: Infrastructure EPC major KEC International has added another large batch of global power projects to its order book. The company said the new contracts strengthen its presence in key transmission markets spanning the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

Expands Global Order Book

KEC International has secured orders worth Rs 1,476 crore in its core transmission and distribution business across multiple international markets.

The contracts include projects in India, Saudi Arabia, Africa and the Americas, reinforcing the company’s diversified geographic footprint. The orders also contribute to the firm’s growing global infrastructure pipeline as utilities continue expanding power networks across emerging markets.

Mix Of T&D Projects

The order portfolio spans several project types across the power transmission ecosystem.

These include a composite contract involving 380 kV transmission lines, substations and extra-high voltage cabling in Saudi Arabia. KEC International also secured a 132 kV transmission line project in Africa, along with supply orders for towers in India and the Americas and hardware and poles for projects in the Americas.

Read Also Ashok Leyland Breaks Ground On ₹400–500 Cr EV Battery Pack Plant In Tamil Nadu

Saudi Contract Stands Out

According to Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal, the company views the Saudi Arabia order as a significant milestone for its Middle East business.

He noted that securing the largest composite transmission and distribution project in the country, despite current geopolitical uncertainties, reflects continued investment momentum in the Middle East power infrastructure market. Kejriwal also indicated that the new African order suggests a gradual recovery in the region’s transmission sector.

Strong Order Momentum

The latest contracts further bolster the company’s international T&D order book.

Read Also Wipro Signs Multi Year Deal To Modernize TruStage Retirement Services Business

With these wins, KEC International’s year-to-date order intake has reached about Rs 22,800 crore, highlighting steady demand for grid expansion and transmission infrastructure across global markets.

The company said the new projects were secured in the normal course of business and reinforce its position as a major EPC player in the global power transmission sector.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s official stock exchange filing and press release. Information is for news reporting purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice.