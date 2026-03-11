Ashok Leyland Breaks Ground On ₹400–500 Cr EV Battery Pack Plant In Tamil Nadu

Ashok Leyland has begun construction of a new battery pack manufacturing facility at Pillaipakkam near Chennai. |

Chennai: India’s commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland is accelerating its electric mobility ambitions with a new battery manufacturing investment in Tamil Nadu.

Expands EV Manufacturing

Ashok Leyland has started building a greenfield battery pack manufacturing facility at Pillaipakkam near Chennai, marking a major step in its electric vehicle strategy. The company plans to invest between Rs 400 crore and Rs 500 crore in the project. The plant is expected to strengthen domestic battery pack production and reduce reliance on imports as the country scales up electric mobility adoption.

Anchors Local Supply Chain

The facility is designed to support localization of EV battery pack manufacturing while strengthening India’s broader electric mobility supply chain. The project aligns with Tamil Nadu’s Electric Vehicle Policy 2023 as well as the national mission on transformative mobility and battery storage. Officials expect the initiative to create new employment opportunities and develop advanced manufacturing skills within the state’s fast-growing EV ecosystem.

Leadership Pushes EV Strategy

Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said the project represents another milestone in the company’s electric mobility roadmap. He noted that Ashok Leyland and its subsidiary Switch Mobility have already developed a wide range of electric commercial vehicles and are positioning themselves among early leaders in the segment. Managing Director and CEO Shenu Agarwal added that battery pack technology sits at the core of future EV innovation and the facility will help the company build safer, more efficient battery solutions while supporting supply chain localisation.

Builds on Tamil Nadu Base

The new investment also reflects the company’s long-standing manufacturing presence in Tamil Nadu. Ashok Leyland began operations in the state with its Ennore plant in 1948 and has since expanded to nine manufacturing facilities spanning more than 800 acres. Over the years, the company has invested over Rs 9,000 crore in the state and helped create more than 37,000 jobs across its ecosystem.

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin along with state industry officials and company leadership, highlighting the project’s role in strengthening India’s EV manufacturing capabilities.

Ashok Leyland says the new facility will help accelerate the shift toward cleaner transport while reinforcing Tamil Nadu’s position as a hub for next-generation automotive manufacturing.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information disclosed in an official stock exchange filing by Ashok Leyland on March 11, 2026. Details are subject to regulatory disclosures and company updates.