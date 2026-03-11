Adani Total Gas Flags Supply Impact After Middle East Tensions Trigger Gas Allocation Order

Adani Total Gas said on March 11, 2026 that curtailed supplies from some gas suppliers. |

Mumbai: Gas supply disruptions tied to global tensions are beginning to ripple through India’s city gas networks. Adani Total Gas informed stock exchanges that reduced upstream supplies have affected deliveries to some industrial customers while policy changes are reshaping allocation priorities.

Supply Cuts Hit Industry

Adani Total Gas said certain gas suppliers have curtailed deliveries following geopolitical escalation in the Middle East, a development that has already affected the company’s ability to serve some industrial consumers.

The company indicated that the disruption stems from supply-side constraints rather than local demand issues. Industrial clients are the first to feel the impact as gas distribution companies adjust supply flows to align with government allocation priorities. The disclosure was made in a stock exchange filing on March 11.

Government Prioritises Key Segments

The disruption comes just days after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026 on March 9. The order directs gas allocation toward priority sectors such as domestic piped natural gas and compressed natural gas used for transport.

Under the framework, these segments are given top priority in allocation to ensure household supply and mobility needs remain uninterrupted even during supply shocks. Industrial and commercial consumers, by contrast, may face curtailed availability depending on operational supply conditions.

Company Begins Mitigation Steps

Adani Total Gas said it is currently evaluating the operational and commercial implications of the reduced supply and the new allocation regime.

The company added that it has begun coordinating with government authorities and stakeholders to manage the disruption. According to the filing, internal measures are also being considered to mitigate the impact on customers and maintain network stability where possible.

Wider Energy Context

The government’s intervention follows concerns that ongoing geopolitical tensions could disrupt liquefied natural gas shipments and strain domestic availability. By redirecting supplies toward essential uses, policymakers aim to maintain continuity in transport fuels and household cooking gas.

City gas distributors like Adani Total Gas are now adjusting supply strategies while awaiting clarity on how long the current supply constraints may persist.

Adani Total Gas said it will continue monitoring developments and working with authorities as the situation evolves, while prioritising compliance with the new allocation framework and maintaining essential gas supplies.