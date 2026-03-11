LPG Cylinder Shortage Sparks Crisis In NCR, Black Market Price Hits ₹3,000 Despite ESMA Action On Gas Hoarding

LPG Shortage Creates Trouble for Small Businesses. | Pics | Salman Ansari

New Delhi: A shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has created serious problems for small businesses and street vendors in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. According to a Times of India report, restrictions on commercial LPG supply have pushed many traders to rely on the black market.

Due to limited supply through official channels, many businesses are struggling to run their daily operations.

Cylinders Sold for Rs 3,000 in Black Market

According to the Times of India report, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder that normally costs around Rs 1,900 is now being sold for nearly Rs 3,000 in the black market.

Amit Upadhyay, who runs a packaging unit in Ecotech-3 in Greater Noida, told The Times of India that his factory had to stop operations on Tuesday because commercial LPG cylinders were not available through authorised suppliers.

He said even after paying Rs 3,000, there is no guarantee that the cylinder will be delivered on the same day. Under normal conditions, cylinders in the informal market usually sell between Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,200.

Suppliers Asking for Advance Payments

As per the Times of India report, many vendors said suppliers are now asking for advance payments because stocks are limited.

A street food vendor working near Raj Nagar District Centre in Ghaziabad told The Times of India that he now has to pay suppliers in advance to secure a cylinder due to the shortage.

The rise in LPG prices is also reducing the profits of small food businesses.

Vendors Struggling to Survive

A paratha seller in Sector 16A, Noida, told The Times of India that he cannot increase food prices for customers despite rising costs. If LPG prices remain high, he may be forced to close his stall and return to his village in Banda.

Many tea, momo and chowmein vendors depend on daily earnings and cannot afford such expensive gas.

Gas Prices Double in Illegal Refilling

According to the Times of India report, some vendors buy small quantities of LPG from illegal bottling units to manage daily work.

A tea seller in Indirapuram told The Times of India that earlier gas was available at about Rs 85 per kilogram, but now the price has increased to nearly Rs 200 per kilogram.

A large part of LPG sold in the black market reportedly comes from subsidised domestic cylinders meant for households.

Ujjwala Scheme Cylinders Being Diverted

As highlighted in the Times of India report, under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder receives a subsidy of Rs 300 and costs around Rs 613. A non-subsidised domestic cylinder costs about Rs 913.

Because these cylinders are cheaper, some of them are being diverted into the black market.

ESMA Implemented to Stop Black Marketing

The situation has raised concerns as such black marketing is happening even after the Government of India implemented the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) to prevent hoarding and illegal sale of LPG cylinders. Authorities are expected to take stricter action to control the shortage and curb black market activities.