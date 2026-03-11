Drunken Fight Over Dinner Turns Deadly In Pimpri-Chinchwad: Worker Killed With Gas Cylinder In Moshi | Representative Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 29-year-old construction worker was allegedly murdered after being struck on the head with a gas cylinder following an argument over cooking food at a labour camp in Moshi late Monday night.

The incident took place on Monday at the labour camp of the Shankeshwar Sparsh project in Kudale Wasti in Moshi. The deceased has been identified as Balaji Maroti Reddy Khandade (29), a native of Mukhed tehsil of Nanded district.

A complaint in the case was filed by Aniket Vinayak Bhure (21), a resident of Punawale. Based on the complaint, the MIDC Bhosari Police arrested Pradip Vitthal Gundre (31), a resident of Moshi who is originally from Latur district.

According to police reports, the accused and the victim were relatives and worked together as labourers at a construction site in Havaldar Wasti. Both of them were also staying at the same labour camp.

Police said the two had consumed alcohol on Monday night and later got into an argument over cooking dinner. The quarrel soon turned violent. During the fight, Gundre allegedly picked up a gas cylinder and struck Khandade on the head. The victim suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

The MIDC Bhosari Police have registered a case and arrested the accused. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Youth Beaten, Strangled After Bike Accident in Rahatani

In a separate incident, a youth was allegedly strangled and beaten after a motorcycle accident on the BRT road in Rahatani. The incident occurred near the Spot 18 Mall around 9 pm on Monday. Kunal Vilas Palve (27), a resident of Rahatani, filed a complaint at the Kalewadi Police Station.

Police have registered a case against Babu Patil (30), Abhishek Madgule (22), and Vicky Sutar (30), all residents of Kalewadi, along with another accomplice. According to police, Palve’s motorcycle collided with another bike coming from the opposite direction. Soon after the accident, the accused arrived in a car and began arguing with him.

During the confrontation, Babu Patil allegedly strangled Palve while another accused hit him repeatedly on the head and face with a belt. The attackers also kicked and punched him. Kalewadi Police have registered a case of attempted murder and are investigating the incident.