Supreme Court Grants Bail To Pune Porsche Crash Accused Father Vishal Agarwal With Strict Conditions

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Vishal Agarwal, the father of the minor alleged to have been driving a Porsche car under the influence of alcohol during a 2024 crash in Pune that killed two persons. | File Pic

Pune: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to Vishal Agarwal, the father of the minor alleged to have been driving a Porsche car under the influence of alcohol during a 2024 crash in Pune that killed two persons. A bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan passed the order after hearing arguments from both sides. The court noted that Agarwal had been in custody for a significant period and that bail had already been granted to other suspects in similar circumstances.

No Contact With Witnesses, Trial to Be Completed Early

However, the apex court imposed strict conditions, directing Agarwal not to contact any witnesses connected to the case directly or indirectly. It warned that the state could seek cancellation of bail if these conditions were violated. The court further asked the trial court to complete the trial as early as possible. According to police reports, the car allegedly driven by the minor rammed into a motorcycle from behind, killing riders Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta.

The Maharashtra government opposed the bail plea, arguing that Agarwal could not claim parity with others already released. The prosecution alleged that he arranged Rs5 lakh through his wife to bribe officials to manipulate blood samples to obtain a “nil alcohol” report and save his son from a c charge.

Victims' Counsel Opposes Bail, Cites Interference With Justice

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Agarwal, argued that although the minor was behind the wheel, a driver had been appointed and was present in the vehicle, suggesting Agarwal took reasonable precautions. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing a victim's father, strongly opposed the relief. He argued that the matter involved a serious attempt to interfere with the justice system following the crash.

