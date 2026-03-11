Ambarnath Police Seize ₹4.25 Crore Charas In Raid, Arrest Two Including 19-Year-Old Youth

In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, Ambarnath police seized drugs worth approximately ₹4.25 crore and arrested two persons, including a 19-year-old youth. |

Ambarnath: In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, Ambarnath police seized drugs worth approximately ₹4.25 crore and arrested two persons, including a 19-year-old youth. A local court has remanded both accused to police custody till March 16 for further investigation.

Raid Conducted in Chinchpada Flat After Specific Tip-Off

According to the police, the operation was conducted in the Chinchpada area of Ambarnath West after officers received specific intelligence about narcotics being stored in the locality. Acting on the tip-off, a police team raided a flat in Mohan Nano Society and apprehended the accused.

The arrested youth has been identified as Harshal Patel (19), from whose possession police recovered around 5.3 kilograms of charas. Officials said the seized narcotics are estimated to be worth nearly ₹4.25 crore in the international market.

Police have also arrested another accused, identified as Siraj, who was allegedly staying with Patel in the flat. Both were produced before a court which remanded them to police custody till March 16.

Police Probe Origin of Consignment and Supply Network

Senior Police Inspector Shabbir Sayyed told The Free Press Journal that Harshal Patel was living with Siraj in the apartment where the raid was conducted. “At present, the police are investigating where the consignment came from and to whom it was meant to be supplied,” he said.

Sources said Patel has links with Gujarat and had shifted to Ambarnath about one and a half months ago. Investigators suspect that the narcotics may have been brought from Gujarat, though the exact origin and the intended recipients of the consignment are still being verified.

Read Also VVMC Presents ₹4,209 Crore Budget With Proposed Hikes In Property And Water Tax For Residents

Action Initiated on Informant's Input, Swift Raid Conducted

The action was initiated after police constable Chavan received information from a confidential informant. Acting swiftly, the team under the supervision of Senior Inspector Sayyed carried out the raid and seized the contraband.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gore confirmed that 5.3 kg of charas was seized during the operation.

The large seizure has created a stir in Ambarnath, where incidents related to drug trafficking have surfaced intermittently. Police are now trying to trace the supply chain and identify other members of the network involved in the illegal trade.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/