Pune: ‘Don’t Teach Us', Doctors Told Family & Teen Dies Hours Later In Aundh Hospital - Here’s What Happened | Representative image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Due to a lack of funds for an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed at a private hospital, Sanket Ranjit Suryavanshi (age 18, resident of Navi Sangvi, originally from Latur) was admitted to the Aundh District Hospital.

Reports say that he was initially placed in a general ward and later moved to the ICU. The boy’s mother, Ragini Suryavanshi, has alleged that her son died on Saturday morning (the 7th March) due to the doctors’ negligence. Meanwhile, District Civil Surgeon Dr Nagnath Yempalle has appointed an inquiry committee and ordered a report to be submitted within two days.

According to the information provided by Ragini Suryavanshi, a private hospital in Navi Sangvi had stated that Sanket required an ICU bed. However, the family reportedly did not have the money for it. He was brought to the Aundh District Hospital around 11:30 PM on Friday (the 6th).

A ward boy was asked to push the stretcher, but he refused to help, stating, “This is not our job.” Furthermore, doctors in the emergency department claimed there was no need for the ICU and admitted him to a general ward. However, no treatment was administered there.

After 2:00 AM, his health deteriorated. He was struggling to breathe and bleeding from the mouth. When the family raised concerns, the doctors reportedly dismissed them, saying, “Don’t try to teach us.” He was finally admitted to the ICU at 4:00 AM and passed away around 7:00 AM on Saturday morning.

Negligence in Treating the Mother

Sanket’s elder sister is currently undergoing nursing training, while his father works as a temporary driver. The mother was in shock following the death of her son, causing her blood pressure to rise. Relatives have alleged that the staff did not even bother to examine or treat her during this crisis.