Pune: Using Late Dy CM Ajit Pawar’s Name? Get Family’s Written Permission First, Says Maharashtra Govt | Sourced

Pune: It has now been made mandatory to obtain the written prior permission of the family members when registering any organisation, trust, or foundation using the name, image, or memorials of the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, family sources announced on Tuesday.

Following a letter received from the Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s Office, the Charity Commissioner has issued the necessary directives to all divisional and district offices across the state.

According to available details, following the sudden passing of the late Ajit Pawar on 28th January 2026, a wave of mourning spread across the state. Due to Ajit Pawar’s significant contributions to the social and political spheres, there is immense public respect for him.

Against this backdrop, it is anticipated that efforts may be made in various places to erect statues and memorials in his memory or to establish institutions and trusts in his name.

However, the government has taken this decision considering the possibility that some of these initiatives may involve commercial or personal interests.

To maintain the prestige of Ajit Pawar’s name and the sanctity of his work, the Deputy Chief Minister’s Office requested the Charity Commissioner to make a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) from the family mandatory during the registration of such organisations.

Strict Rules for Statues & Memorials

It has also been clarified that strict adherence to the criteria laid down by the Government of Maharashtra and the Supreme Court is required when erecting statues or memorials in public places. Such memorials cannot be constructed without government permission and the consent of the family.

Scrutiny of Funds & Existing Organisations

Furthermore, instructions have been issued to conduct thorough investigations into applications from organisations that form committees in the name of Ajit Pawar to collect funds or engage in suspicious operations. These rules will also apply to existing organisations that attempt to change their name to use Ajit Pawar’s name.

According to the letter sent to the Charity Commissioner by Sunil Kumar Musale, Special Executive Officer at the Deputy Chief Minister’s Office, a request has been made to immediately notify all divisional and district offices in the state regarding this matter.