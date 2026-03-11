Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik: Action Taken Against 930 Bike-Taxis, ₹23.92 Lakh Fine Recovered

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik | X - @PratapSarnaik

Mumbai, March 10: The state Assembly was informed on Tuesday that the authorities have taken action against 930 erring bike-taxis and recovered Rs 23.92 lakh in penalties. The information comes after the government cancelled the provisional licences granted to the aggregators.

Action under Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules

The action was taken under the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules, 2025, under which 20 cases have been registered at different police stations, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said. The question was raised by Rais Shaikh and three other members.

Inspections initiated after safety concerns

The state government had issued provisional licences to three aggregator companies to operate bike-taxis on the condition that they must be electric.

Following complaints from public representatives that the bikes were proving dangerous for passenger safety, inspections of the vehicles were initiated, the minister said.

